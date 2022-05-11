Manhunt for boyfriend of NYPD civilian employee murdered in Queens apartment continues for third day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City on Tuesday identified the NYPD civilian employee shot and killed in her Queens apartment earlier this week, as authorities are still searching for her boyfriend accused of the murder.

The New York Police Department first identified the suspect as 55-year-old Pedro Cintron, who allegedly shot his girlfriend, an NYPD civilian employee, inside her third-floor apartment on Fresh Pond Rd around 8:17 a.m. Monday, as well as a 48-year-old female neighbor who came to check on her.

VERMONT MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING MOM AT SEA OVER INHERITANCE MONEY AFTER BOAT SANK OFF RHODE ISLAND COAST

By Tuesday, the department identified 51-year-old Migdalia Ortega as Cintron’s girlfriend and the deceased victim.

At the time of her death, Ortega worked in information technology for the NYPD, had been with the department for 11 years and had relatives on the force.

Ortega and the 48-year-old woman were both transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center following the shooting. Addressing reporters at the scene Monday, NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morel said Ortega had been pronounced dead around 11:22 a.m., while the neighbor remained in critical but stable condition.

The neighbor suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso, while Ortega was shot once in the head.

Morel said investigators believe the shooting was part of a domestic incident between Cintron and Ortega, though there had been no prior reports of domestic violence involving the couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday morning, no arrest has been announced. NYPD shared photos of Cintron, as well as the vehicle in which investigators say he fled the scene.