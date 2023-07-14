Northeast rain brings risk of flooding, severe weather likely for central Plains

Rounds of heavy rain will threaten an already water-logged Northeast with the risk of flooding.

HEAVY RAINFALL CAUSES SEVERE FLOODING IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely for sections of the central Plains.

This comes as dangerous heat expands across the Southern Tier of the country, stretching from the West Coast, along the Gulf Coast and into Florida.

More than 90 million people are under excessive heat warnings and or heat advisories, with all-time temperature records potentially being broken this weekend.