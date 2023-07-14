Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Northeast rain brings risk of flooding, severe weather likely for central Plains

Severe weather is forecast for the central Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Rounds of heavy rain will threaten an already water-logged Northeast with the risk of flooding.  

HEAVY RAINFALL CAUSES SEVERE FLOODING IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI

Northeast rain forecast

Rain still forecast in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are likely for sections of the central Plains.

This comes as dangerous heat expands across the Southern Tier of the country, stretching from the West Coast, along the Gulf Coast and into Florida.  

Potential record high temperatures in the western U.S.

Potential record high temperatures on Saturday in the West (Credit: Fox News)

More than 90 million people are under excessive heat warnings and or heat advisories, with all-time temperature records potentially being broken this weekend.

Heat alerts in the South, West

Heat alerts through Wednesday in the western and southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

