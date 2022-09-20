North Carolina's lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 19
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 4-6-11-15-42, Lucky Ball: 10
Cash5 - 4-5-32-33-40
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $277,000,000
Pick 3 day - 1-1-2, Fireball: 6
Pick 3 Evening - 4-8-4, Fireball: 4
Pick 4 day - 7-5-0-1, Fireball: 8
Pick 4 Evening - 3-8-1-8, Fireball: 4
Powerball - 7-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $251,000,000