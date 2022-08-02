Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

NC shooting suspect killed, 3 people found dead in home

North Carolina Sheriff Shane Hilliard reported no deputies were injured

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were found dead in a North Carolina home Monday, and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived, officials said.

Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a residence, officials said in a social media post. As deputies headed to the home, dispatch advised them that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. More shots were fired when deputies arrived and officials said deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

When deputies got inside the home, they found three people dead, officials said.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING LEAVES 3 DEPUTIES INJURED, SUSPECT DEAD AFTER NEARLY 9-HOUR STANDOFF

North Carolina officers shot and killed a suspect who killed 3 people.

North Carolina officers shot and killed a suspect who killed 3 people.

NORTH CAROLINA PILOT DIES AFTER HE MYSTERIOUSLY JUMPED OR FELL FROM PLANE IN MIDAIR

Sheriff Shane Hilliard asked the State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation. No deputies were injured in the incident.