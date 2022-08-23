North Carolina's lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 22
North Carolina's lottery drawings for Cash5, Lucky For Life and more
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 6-7-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
Cash5 - 11-17-29-34-36
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $116,000,000
Pick 3 Evening - 8-7-7, Lucky Sum: 22
Pick 4 day - 9-6-2-8, Lucky Sum: 25
Pick 4 Evening - 9-1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 22
Powerball - 12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2 Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
