Suspect arrested in Florida synagogue arson, hate crime: police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Florida synagogue that police investigated as an arson incident and a hate crime, authorities said Monday.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, of Charlotte County, was charged with arson and criminal mischief for the blaze that broke out at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda on Friday, the Punta Gorda Police Department said in a news release.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the synagogue just before 11 p.m. and discovered flames spurting from the rear of the building. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which police said was contained in one room.

Police said no one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that an accelerant was used to start a fire at the back wall of the children’s classroom, according to police. They also discovered the letter "J" had been spray-painted on walls and sidewalks around the property.

Police and fire officials immediately began investigating the fire, which happened just days ahead of the start of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, as an arson and hate crime.

On Monday morning, one of Hoover’s family members sent a tip to a detective indicating that Hoover may have been responsible for the fire, police said.

A short time later, Punta Gorda police received a call from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office about another tip. While the sheriff's office was investigating a separate incident involving Hoover, a different family member signaled to detectives suspicions that Hoover had started the fire at the synagogue.

After speaking with Hoover and witnesses, police and deputies obtained and executed search warrants on Hoover’s bedroom, his vehicle and his electronic devices.

Hoover was then arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith said that "our hearts go out" to the Jewish community and called the fire "a despicable act."

"We hope that you can celebrate the High Holy Days knowing an arrest has been made, and we wish you peace and happiness for the New Year," she said.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the teamwork between his detectives and Punta Gorda police.

"We do not sit idly by; we take immediate action to make sure our community knows they are safe — safe to do the things they love, to worship where they choose, and to enjoy our little piece of paradise called Charlotte County," he said.