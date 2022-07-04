North Carolina thieves steal $7K in copper wire from Lowe's: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four suspected thieves are being sought in North Carolina after they took more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe's home improvement store within minutes of arriving, according to media reports.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a male and three females walked into the Charlotte-area store on June 28 and split into two groups as they made their way to the electrical aisle.

They put the stolen wire into two shopping carts and left the store through the self-checkout area, the report said.

HACKER CLAIMS BIGGEST CHINESE DATA BREACH WITH 1 BILLION RESIDENT RECORDS STOLEN: REPORT

The group was reportedly in the store for less than six minutes. They fled in a Nissan Versa and a black SUV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Lowe's loss prevention officer allegedly told investigators that he recognized some members of the group as being involved in other Lowe's thefts.