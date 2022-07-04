Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

North Carolina thieves steal $7K in copper wire from Lowe's: report

The alleged thieves split into two groups and stole the copper wire within a few minutes of arriving at the Lowe's, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Four suspected thieves are being sought in North Carolina after they took more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe's home improvement store within minutes of arriving, according to media reports. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a male and three females walked into the Charlotte-area store on June 28 and split into two groups as they made their way to the electrical aisle. 

They put the stolen wire into two shopping carts and left the store through the self-checkout area, the report said. 

Four suspected copper thieves fled after taking $7,000 worth of wire from a Lowe's home improvement store in North Carolina. 

Four suspected copper thieves fled after taking $7,000 worth of wire from a Lowe's home improvement store in North Carolina.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The group was reportedly in the store for less than six minutes. They fled in a Nissan Versa and a black SUV. 

A Lowe's loss prevention officer allegedly told investigators that he recognized some members of the group as being involved in other Lowe's thefts

People line up to go into the Lowe's as they tried to gather supplies after rains and floods from Tropical Storm Harvey started to subside, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Atascocita, Texas.

People line up to go into the Lowe's as they tried to gather supplies after rains and floods from Tropical Storm Harvey started to subside, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Atascocita, Texas. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

