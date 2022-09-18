Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina shooting leaves Army paratrooper dead

The paratrooper was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Fayetteville, North Carolina

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Army paratrooper stationed at Fort Bragg was shot and killed outside his apartment in Fayetteville, North Carolina, this week. 

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was located by police at his apartment complex suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to WNCN. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN DUTCH SOLDIER'S SHOOTING DEATH, ALLEGEDLY TOLD FRIEND HE ‘JUST SPAZZED’

Bobo, an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion, leaves behind his wife, daughter, and parents. He joined the Army in 2019 and had been stationed at Fort Bragg since 2019. 

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was shot and killed outside his apartment on Tuesday evening in Fayetteville, North Carolina. 

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, was shot and killed outside his apartment on Tuesday evening in Fayetteville, North Carolina.  (82nd Airborne Division)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators do not believe it was a random shooting and said that Bobo's car was stolen, WNCN reports. 

Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the incident. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 