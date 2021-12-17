North Carolina Ring doorbell vid shows man punching and dragging woman; suspect in custody

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

In 14 shocking seconds, a man ran up behind a woman, slammed her to the ground and punched her in the face eight times before dragging her off into the dead of night.

North Carolina police have arrested a 32-year-old man on domestic violence charges after a Ring doorbell camera recorded him allegedly beating a woman with his fists before dragging her off a bystander’s porch after she ran up and cried out for help.

Louis Lamontrez Meadows faces charges of kidnapping and assault on a female and after allegedly pummeling a woman at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

The video begins with a woman running up to a door crying out, "Hey!" She pounds on the door, but before she can finish her next word, a man, later identified as Meadows, grabs her from behind and throws her on the ground.

His words are hard to make out, but whatever he’s saying, he begins throwing punches – which land on her face and upper body with audible cracks each time. She groans in pain -- until he drags her off the porch and across the lawn.

The homeowner shared the video with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which posted it online and asked for the public’s help identifying the assailant and the victim. With just grainy footage and a possible suspect vehicle to go by – a silver Honda Fit, police closed in on the suspect around midday Thursday.

Investigators with the state DMV’s Incident Management Assistance Patrol tracked the vehicle down. Steele Creek police responded and found both the victim and the suspect with the car.

Police said they relocated the unidentified victim to a safe place and credited community assistance for helping them track down the suspect. They did not describe the extent of her injuries.

Meadows has other recent charges for allegedly making threats, trespassing, larceny and property damage. At the time of his arrest Thursday, police said he was also the subject of an unrelated, active warrant.

Jail records indicate it was for a felony drug possession charge.

He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on $128,000 bond.