Virginia's 'Shopping Cart Killer' in custody after 4 bodies discovered

Law enforcement in Fairfax, Virginia on Friday announced they have a suspected serial killer in custody, two days after officials discovered human remains in a container left in a wooded area.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Robinson, 35.

Authorities also named Cheyenne Brown, a 29-year-old Washington, D.C., woman who has been missing since September, as one of at least four of his victims.

"He's killed four already, and we suspect that he has more victims. He's a predator, as all serial killers are," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference Friday, adding that the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" does "unspeakable things with his victims."

Fairfax homicide detectives on Wednesday discovered the shopping cart in a wooded area off of Route 1 near the Moon Inn. A container beside the shopping cart had two sets of human remains that were so "decomposed" that "it's going to take a little time" for authorities to complete an autopsy, according to Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis.

Based on a preliminary analysis, officials were able to identify Brown. A second set of remains discovered in the container has yet to be identified. Authorities will conduct further testing, including a DNA analysis.

Brown's family told WRC-TV, a local NBC affiliate, that she had a 7-year-old son and was pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

Robinson is also suspected of killing two women, ages 54 and 34, whose remains were discovered in Harrisonburg in November. Officials also discovered the other two victims' remains in shopping carts, Davis said.

The alleged killer's M.O. included meeting his victims online, luring them to motels, killing them and transporting their remains in shopping carts, according to Davis.

Major Ed O'Connell, bureau commander of Fairfax PD's Major Crimes Unit, said police still have "a lot of work to do" in determining Robinson's crimes and any other potential victims.

"Justice will prevail, and the offender will be held accountable for what he did. And we haven't ruled out ‘they' … and how he or they did it," he said.

Robinson allegedly met his victims, including Brown, on a dating website.

The two were in contact with each other on the night of Sept. 30 at a metro stop in D.C. before she went missing, according to O'Connell. Robinson may have contacts between New York and Harrisonburg, Virginia, if not elsewhere beyond those places.

The suspect is currently being held at Rockingham County Jail in Virginia.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 202-727-9099 or text 50411.