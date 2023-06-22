Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina officer fatally shot suspect in street who was displaying a firearm

NC officer was responding to report of suspicious vehicle

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A North Carolina police officer fatally shot a person who was walking down a street early Thursday displaying a firearm, authorities said.

A Greensboro officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and while searching for it saw a person walking in the street who displayed a firearm as the officer approached, a statement from Greensboro police said. The officer fired from inside the police cruiser and struck the person, who was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, police said.

DAD FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER ACCOSTING YOUNG DAUGHTER IN BACKYARD ON FATHER'S DAY: POLICE

North Carolina Fox News graphic

According to authorities, an individual carrying a firearm was fatally shot by a police officer while walking along a street in North Carolina early Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer was placed on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

The Greensboro Police Department asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate. No further information was immediately released.