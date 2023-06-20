Dad fatally shoots intruder accosting young daughter in backyard on Father's Day: police

A North Carolina dad shot and killed an intruder who reportedly threatened his young daughter at their home on Father's Day, according to local authorities.

Members of the Wilson's Mills police department and deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at about 9 p.m. on Sunday over a report of a breaking and entering in progress with someone shot, according to The Johnston County Report.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief A.Z. Williams said the suspect entered the home's backyard on Sunday evening as the owner's children were playing outside. The suspect reportedly accosted the dad's 11-year-old daughter, spurring her and two other children to run into the home and alert their parents.

The suspect tried to follow the kids into the house by aggressively pulling on the home's backdoor handle, according to The Johnston County Report.

DAD PROTECTING FAMILY SHOOTS, KILLS HOME INVASION SUSPECT, POLICE SAY

That's when the dad fatally shot the intruder.

The suspect has not yet been identified, with authorities only revealing he was 23-years old.

GUN-TOTING FLORIDA DAD RUSHES TO DAUGHTER'S APARTMENT, TURNS TABLES ON HER ABUSIVE EX: POLICE

Williams said the case appears to be one of a father protecting his family. The family did not know the suspect, investigators said.

MINNESOTA DAD USES MOOSE ANTLER TO KILL SEX OFFENDER HE CLAIMS WAS STALKING DAUGHTER, POLICE SAY

Williams added that this is one of the first violent incidents he has seen in the town of Wilson’s Mills in the last five years, ABC11 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office processed the scene and is investigating the incident alongside the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office.