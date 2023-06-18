Expand / Collapse search
South America
Published

Ecuadorian woman who woke up during her wake dies after 7 days in hospital

The Ecuadorian woman, 76, died from an ischemic stroke seven days after waking up inside her coffin

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
An Ecuadorian woman who surprised guests at her wake by knocking on her coffin earlier this month, died on Friday after a week of intensive care.

Doctors declared 76-year-old Bella Montoya, a retired nurse, dead after she suffered a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest. Ecuador’s health ministry said Montoya did not respond to resuscitation efforts.

Her family had previously gathered for a wake at a funeral home on June 9, just hours after Montoya was declared dead by doctors the first time. But everything came to a stop when they heard a sound coming from inside the coffin.

Montoya’s son, Gilberto Barbera, told The Associated Press the sound gave everyone a "fright." He also said his mother’s condition remained dire, and she was returned to the hospital immediately.

WOMAN STARTS KNOCKING INSIDE COFFIN DURING HER WAKE: ‘GAVE US ALL A FRIGHT’

Bella Montoya being removed from her coffin

Health workers work to remove Bella Montoya, 76, from her coffin after she started knocking on it from the inside.  (Associated Press)

On Saturday morning, Barbera told the publication that doctors at the hospital where she was rushed after the wake confirmed Montoya died on Friday evening.

According to the health ministry, Montoya died from an ischemic stroke.

RELATIVES OF 4 AMAZON PLANE CRASH SURVIVORS FIGHT FOR CUSTODY AS THE RESILIENT SIBLINGS REMAIN HOSPITALIZED

Ecuadorian woman lifted out of coffin after mourners discover she is alive

Health workers lift Bella Montoya onto a gurney to take her back to a hospital for treatment after realizing she is alive.

The ministry added that she remained under "permanent surveillance," but did not give any more information about the investigation surrounding the case.

Barbera also said he did not receive an explanation as to what occurred, warning things "are not going to stay like this."

He said Montoya’s sister filed a formal complaint about the incident and is looking to find out who the doctor was who declared her dead.

Montoya’s remains were sent back to the same funeral home where she previously regained consciousness, and her son said she will be buried at a public cemetery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

