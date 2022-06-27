North Carolina police issue murder warrant after man, woman found dead at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina sheriff’s deputies have issued two murder warrants after a man and a woman were found dead – and two children were found safe – at a North Carolina home Sunday.

Deputies with the Davie County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Junction Road, WGHP reported.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that someone was shooting at her, the sheriff's office said, adding that a dispatcher heard "a loud disturbance" over the phone.

After that, the phone line was open but no one was responding to the dispatcher, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies reached the home, they found 29-year-old Justin Dewayne dead in the front yard and 23-year-old Savannah Lyn Anglin dead inside the home. Two children were found in the home unharmed, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said 31-year-old Anthony Laquane Brooks is wanted, WGHP reported. His whereabouts are unknown, and he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.