Marine officials warn against exotic pets on North Carolina base after snakes found

U.S. Marines stationed in North Carolina have a new nemesissssss.

Officials at Camp Lejeune issued a warning late last week about the threat of exotic snakes after at least two were found on the North Carolina base in recent months.

A ball python was found in a barracks and a red-tailed boa constrictor was found in a parking lot, authorities said.

"Neither of these snakes are native to the United States and can pose various threats to the environment and human safety," officials wrote in a Facebook post. "Individuals living within base housing areas are permitted to have select domestic animals only."

AIR FORCE FIGHTER JET DROPS DUMMY BOMBS OVER FLORIDA AFTER BIRD STRIKE, OFFICIALS SAY

The Camp Lejeune base says that those living in base housing areas can have specific domestic animals, but not wild or exotic animals such as venomous, constrictor-type snakes or other reptiles, raccoons, skunks, ferrets or iguanas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since we have had two fairly recent incidents, we felt it was important to educate base personnel and the public on the issues that can be caused when exotic species are either intentionally or unintentionally released into the natural environment," Emily Gaydos, a wildlife biologist with Camp Lejeune's land and wildlife resources section, told Military.com.

The snakes were captured and turned over to others for proper care, according to officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.