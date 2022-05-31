Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man who won $10 million lottery prize sentenced to life behind bars

Hill, a former nuclear plant worker, eventually confessed to shooting and killing his girlfriend back in 2020

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize will spend the rest of his life in prison after his involvement in a fatal shooting incident.

Michael Todd Hill, 54, won the sizeable lottery prize in 2017 but on Friday, he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his former girlfriend, Keonna Graham, 23, WSPA reported.

Graham was initially reported missing before she was found dead in a hotel room with a gunshot wound to the back of the head on July 20, 2020, WECT reported.

This photo provided by the Shallotte Police Department, in North Carolina, shows Michael Todd Hill.

This photo provided by the Shallotte Police Department, in North Carolina, shows Michael Todd Hill.

The manager of the hotel, Vee Patel, said Hill checked into the room alone before a housekeeper found Graham’s body, according to the report.

"She was very loved and she’s very beautiful," said Tiffany Wilson, a friend of the deceased, WECT reported.

"I think it’s horrible," Wilson added per the report. "I mean, he just won the lottery. I heard he just got married and you go and kill a young girl? A beautiful girl? I don’t understand."

Hill, a former nuclear plant worker, was arrested in July 2020 eventually admitted to killing his girlfriend, according to WSPA.

The winning numbers in a previous Mega-Millions drawing.

The winning numbers in a previous Mega-Millions drawing.

Three years before the murder, Hill won the $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket. After winning the prize, he gave $2,000 to the cashier who sold him the ticket, WECT reported.