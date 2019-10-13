North Carolina woman arrested in kidnapping of girl, 3, found alive at church

A North Carolina woman has been arrested in the kidnapping last week of a 3-year-old girl who was found alive at a church -- a day after being abducted from a neighborhood playground.

N'denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was being held on a $1 million bond in Wednesday’s abduction of Ahlora Lindiment, jail records show. She was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge and assault charge in an unrelated case.

"We're glad that she got arrested," Shaye Wallace, Ahlora's stepmother, told the Greensboro News and Record. "We're glad we don't have to worry about that anymore."

The family has said they don't know Lancaster, according to the paper

Ahlora was kidnapped as she and three older siblings were playing on a merry-go-round at a Greensboro playground Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police issued an Amber Alert and released images from surveillance video showing the kidnapping suspect at the playground and at a nearby Dollar General before Ahlora was taken, the paper reported.

Greensboro police got a tip Thursday directing them to a church 6 miles from the playground where they found Ahlora.

They identified Lancaster as a suspect in the abduction the next day.

The motive in the kidnapping hasn’t been revealed.

"Police are questioning her and getting as much information as they can right now," Greensboro Police Department spokesman Ron Glenn told the paper.

Wallace told the News and Record that after Ahlora woke up in the middle of the night Friday crying, her stepdaughter won't let her out of her sight.

"She still doesn't seem traumatized," Wallace said. "She seems more like she needs reassurance I'm not going to leave her."