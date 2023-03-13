Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm
Nor’easter threatens NYC, northeast with severe winter weather

Significant winter weather likely to impact NYC, Boston, other parts of East Coast

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A powerful Nor’easter is threatening to slam New York City, Boston and other parts of the northeast with heavy snow and gusting winds from Monday through Wednesday, weather officials said.

The storm is forecast to dump two inches of snow per hour in some areas with strong winds that "will produce dangerous to impossible travel," the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center said Monday.

"There is still some uncertainty regarding how close to the coast the storm tracks and where the rain-snow line sets up and how fast the storm intensifies," the NWS said.

Power outages and downed trees are likely due to heavy, wet snow combined with maximum wind gusts of up to 50 mph, forecasters said. 

  Nor'easter future track map
    

    Snow totals of more than 12 inches are forecast is higher elevations of New York state, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, the NWS said.

  Nor'easter map
    

    A powerful Nor'easter is expected to impact New York City, Boston and other parts of the northeast along the I-95 corridor.

The impact of the winter storm is expected to be felt from New York City to Boston along the I-95 corridor.

More than 12 inches of snowfall is expected in the Catskills and southern Adirondacks in New York state, Berkshires and Worcester Hills in Massachusetts, Monadnocks and White Mountains in New Hampshire, and southern Green Mountains in Vermont, according to the NWS prediction center.

Whiteout conditions are likely in the hardest hit areas, while coastal flooding is also a possibility, the forecasters said.

"I've been watching the computer models come in, and they're consistent with producing a strong storm along the New England coast," said FOX Weather winter storm specialist Tom Niziol. 

"We know we're going to have a powerful low. We know it's going to produce rain along the coast. Certainly, some heavy snow, wind and then some strong winds. That's going to produce major impacts in that late Monday night through probably Wednesday afternoon timeframe," Niziol said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for the potential severe winter storm.

"Our state agencies have been working throughout the weekend & deployed to respond to this storm," the governor tweeted. "With a major-impact storm like what is forecasted, we would all rather be prepared & safe than sorry."