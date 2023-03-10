Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Death toll in southern California mountains rises after major snow as communities dig out

California is experiencing yet another atmospheric river

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Car drives between towering walls of snow to reach California property after storm

Car drives between towering walls of snow to reach California property after storm

A resident drove between two towering walls of snow to get to their property near Lake Tahoe on March 1 after a winter storm produced heavy snow in the region. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

The death toll in California has risen following once-in-a-generation weather that left mountain community residents stranded amid major snowpack. 

As of Thursday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it had responded to 13 death investigations, with only one directly related to the extreme weather. 

That individual died during a traffic crash, according to Fox 11, with four others in hospice or at the hospital. 

"The preliminary information we have at this time, is the circumstances observed at the scenes did not present as weather related. Many of the deceased had significant medical histories or chronic conditions. Seven of these decedents were transported to the Coroner’s Division for additional investigation," the department told the outlet. 

The Hollywood sign is seen with snow capped mountains behind it from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles Thursday, March 2, 2023. 

The Hollywood sign is seen with snow capped mountains behind it from the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles Thursday, March 2, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill))

Residents of the state are still recovering days after a series of storms dumped the snow, making roads impossible and collapsing roofs. Many of the main roads remain closed, although the county reports 95% of county-maintained roads have been cleared. 

Members of a Cal Fire crew clear snow off the roof of the town's post office after a series of storms Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Crestline, Calif. 

Members of a Cal Fire crew clear snow off the roof of the town's post office after a series of storms Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Crestline, Calif.  ((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez))

The county is also offering reimbursements to residents and businesses of up to $500 to help cover what was spent on professional snow removal. 

California was hit by the first in a new series of atmospheric rivers on Thursday, with forecasters warning that widespread heavy rain would raise the threat of flooding. 

Fox 11 said residents and workers in the San Bernardino area were worried about snow creating more weight on roofs. 

Elevations below 4,000 feet will see melting and runoff amid the Pineapple Express storm

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

