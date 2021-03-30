Ninth woman steps forward to accuse NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



NY woman Sherry Vill accuses Cuomo of unwanted kiss in 2017

A ninth woman has stepped forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

The accuser, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, said Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her cheeks in front of her home in 2017.

"I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill said during a virtual press conference. "I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day Governor Cuomo came to my house. His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."

Vill said Cuomo told her she was beautiful and acted in a "highly flirtatious and inappropriate manner."

Vill was married at the time of the alleged incident, her attorney Gloria Allred said. Cuomo visited Vill's home in Greece, N.Y., to survey flood damage.

"For years she wanted to report what Governor Cuomo did to her, but some members of her family discouraged her from filing a complaint, because they wanted to protect her and feared that if she made what happened to her public that the Governor might use his power to retaliate against her and her family," Allred said.

"After our press conference today, we plan to contact the New York Attorney General's office in order to inform them that Sherry is willing to cooperate in the investigation that is currently being conducted into numerous allegations of sexual harassment by the Governor," she continued.



San Diego public school teachers to give migrant kids in-person instruction before their own students

EXCLUSIVE: Teachers from San Diego Unified School District are teaching migrant children in-person before their own students get to experience in-person learning, Fox News has learned.

SDUSD students are currently learning in an online-only format and are expected to move into a hybrid model on April 12, where they will be learning in a combination of in-person and online formats, according to the school district's website.

"We have 130,000 kids who haven't been allowed in a classroom for over a year in the San Diego United School District. It's great that there's in-person learning for those unaccompanied minors from Central America, but I wish every child in San Diego Country was allowed the same opportunity for in-person teaching," San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond told Fox News.

"The system is broken when San Diego teachers are teaching migrant children in person, but the 100k students of taxpaying families at San Diego Unified School District are stuck learning in Zoom school," Emily Diaz, an SDUSD parent, told Fox News in an email.

"We agree that every child deserves an in-person education, but why are taxpaying students put last? If this is a humanitarian issue then who is rescuing San Diego Unified students, because our leaders have failed them," Diaz added.



Trump accuses Fauci, Birx of 'trying to reinvent history' on COVID-19 response

Former President Donald Trump slammed Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx on Monday, accusing the infectious disease experts of "trying to reinvent history" in televised interviews detailing their roles in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke out after Fauci and Birx, who both served as key members of his administration’s coronavirus task force, were interviewed for a CNN special titled "COVID WAR: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out."

During the special, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, described the push to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as "the best decision that I’ve ever made with regard to an intervention as director of the institute." Birx, the former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, said she had a "very difficult" phone call with Trump after she spoke candidly about the severity of an outbreak last August.

In a lengthy statement, Trump accused both of his former colleagues of being "self-promoters."

In a lengthy statement, Trump accused both of his former colleagues of being "self-promoters."

"Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned," Trump said. "They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine—putting millions of lives at risk."



TODAY'S MUST-READS:



SOME PARTING WORDS



Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blasted the Biden administration on Monday night’s "Hannity," describing the influx of migrants as "heartbreaking," adding he saw a massive system failure on the country’s southern border.

"I saw a giant coverup," Graham said. "I can understand why the Biden administration would not want the American people to see what’s going on. I saw 200-plus women and small children being processed in front of me that were going to be released into the United States within eight hours. I saw children with numbers on their wrists and here’s what that means: They have family members in the United States, they send money back to Central America, they hire a human smuggler, a human trafficker to get them to the U.S. border – once we catch them your tax dollars are used to reunite the families. This is not catch-and-release, this is catch and reunite."



