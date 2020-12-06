Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

San Diego school teachers must undergo ‘white privilege training,’ commit to being ‘antiracist’

The training sessions were first revealed by journalist Christopher F. Rufo  

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
San Diego teachers are required to undergo “white privilege” training, in which they must accept that their supposed unconscious bias is perpetuating racial superstructures, according to leaked documents.

The documents, obtained by independent journalist Christopher F. Rufo, show training sessions with instructors notifying faculty members they will experience “guilty, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness.”

Students listening attentively in a school classroom. 

Students listening attentively in a school classroom.  (ed.gov)

The teachers are compelled to acknowledge that they are living on land – i.e., the United States – that was stolen from Native Americans, according to Rufo’s report.

They are also required to watch clips of Robin DiAngelo, author of the book, “White Fragility,” and Ibram X. Kendi, author of the book “How to be an Antiracist.”

After that, the teachers are told they are racist and “upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies” and must commit to becoming “antiracist” in the classroom.”

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WANTS TO END RACE-BASED training FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, OFFICIAL CLAIMS

The trainers reportedly say that “white people in America hold most of the [power]” and white teachers are “preserved at every level of power.”

Teachers must vow to “confront and examine [their] white privilege,” “acknowledge when [they] feel white fragility,” and “teach others to see their privilege,” according to the documents obtained by Rufo.

Furthermore, teachers are challenged to “confront and examine [their] white privilege and “teach others to see their privilege.”

The school district could not be reached for comment.

