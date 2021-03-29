Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo
Published

NY woman Sherry Vill accuses Cuomo of unwanted kiss in 2017

The accuser said Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her in front of her home in 2017

By Evie Fordham | Fox News
Gov. Cuomo withheld testing kits to nursing homes: New York Post

Report says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rationed coronavirus testing kits requested by long-term care facilities at peak of pandemic while securing access for his family, friends. Bryan Llenas reports from Brooklyn.

Another woman has stepped forward to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct. 

The accuser, Sherry Vill, said Cuomo grabbed her face and kissed her in front of her home in 2017.

NYC ACTIVISTS TURN UP THE PRESSURE FOR CUOMO'S OUSTER

Vill was married at the time of the alleged incident, her attorney Gloria Allred said. Cuomo visited Vill's home in Greece, N.Y., to survey flood damage, The Wall Street Journal's Jimmy Vielkind reported.

"She has decided to break her silence and overcome her fear," Allred said according to the Daily Caller News Foundation's Mary Margaret Olohan.

Cuomo faces a growing number of sexual harassment allegations starting with former aide Lindsay Boylan, who alleged that the governor attempted to kiss her in his office, which he has denied.

Cuomo has said he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized to anyone he made feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mount Vernon, New York on March 22, 2021. (Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ((Photo by SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

Allred is a high-profile, self-proclaimed feminist lawyer whose clients have included accusers of Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.

