Chris Cuomo returns to CNN show, stays silent on priority testing scandal that implicates him

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo returned to his show on Monday night and, like the rest of his network, avoided the giant COVID elephant in the room.

Cuomo was conveniently absent last week when the Albany-based newspaper Times Union published a bombshell report alleging that his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gave prioritized COVID testing to members of his family -- including the famous TV host -- in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers struggled to find tests themselves.

According to his show's Twitter account, Cuomo was spending time with his family last week.

Earlier this month, the CNN anchor awkwardly told viewers he "obviously" cannot talk about the growing scandals plaguing his brother amid a deluge of sexual misconduct accusations against the New York governor. Last year, Chris Cuomo touted his brother's handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the early months of the pandemic and even welcomed the Democrat onto his show nearly a dozen times for chummy interviews that mostly involved banter and prop comedy.

Instead of addressing the controversy, Cuomo spent much of his return to "Cuomo Prime Time" covering the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the police custody death of George Floyd and panning the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Like Cuomo, the rest of his CNN's colleagues have also implemented a coverage blackout of the latest bombshell, including the network's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter, who has a growing trend of avoiding the biggest media controversies on his media-centric program "Reliable Sources."

Meanwhile, more details are emerging about the special treatment Chris Cuomo received from New York's top Democrat.

"At one of the first pandemic operations hubs in the state, the testing priority status of more than 100 individuals were logged in an electronic data sheet that was kept separate from a database for the general public, according to a person with direct knowledge of the practice," the Washington Post reported on Monday. "And a top state physician whose pandemic portfolio involved coordinating testing in nursing homes was dispatched multiple times to the Hamptons home of CNN host Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, in testing visits that sometimes stretched hours, according to two people with knowledge of the consultations."

The newly-emerged scandal has since been incorporated into state lawmakers' ongoing impeachment investigation.