Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYPD hunts for assailant seen in video brutally beating Asian woman on way to church

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York City Police are on the lookout for the attacker caught on video brutally beating a 65-year-old Asian woman who was on her way to church, according to reports.

SUSPECTS STILL AT LARGE AFTER ASIAN WOMAN ROBBED, DRAGGED BY CAR IN SAN FRANCISCO; POLICE INVESTIGATING 

The attack was brutal and was caught on surveillance video from inside a lobby in Midtown. The New York Post, citing police, reported that the suspect yelled anti-Asian statements while he beat the woman. Sources told the paper that the assailant yelled, "F—k you, you don’t belong here."

The video appears to show the woman getting kicked in the stomach, which causes her to fall. The assailant proceeds to pummel her while she is on the ground, kicking her in the head and body. An individual described in reports as a security guard -- seems unwilling to render aid to the woman, and instead closes the door after the attack.

Authorities told the Post that the woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital with a fractured pelvis and is listed in stable condition. The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ABC 7 NY reported that the woman was on her way to church at the time of the assault.  

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money