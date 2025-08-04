Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

NFL employee shot in lobby by gunman warned colleagues upstairs before calling 911

Shooter Shane Tamura believed to be targeting NFL offices before killing himself on 33rd floor

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
NYPD official reflects on Manhattan shooting: 'It was mayhem' Video

NYPD official reflects on Manhattan shooting: 'It was mayhem'

NYPD Chief of Department John Chell joins 'Fox & Friends' to remember the victims of the shooting in Midtown Manhattan, including one of his officers, and share details from the police response.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL employee shot in the lobby of a Midtown Manhattan office building last week called his colleagues to warn them about the gunman before calling 911, according to a report.

The NFL worker, who was shot in the back, was one of many in the building who reached out to colleagues with warnings about the active shooter through text or calls, The New York Times reported on Sunday. 

His call to 911 was one of 113 made to report the shooting, according to the report. NYPD officers arrived within four minutes of the first call.

Four people were killed and a fifth was wounded inside the building that is the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL, according to authorities. 

NYC SHOOTING TIMELINE SHOWS GUNMAN MOVED WITH SPEED IN CROSS-COUNTRY DRIVE THAT ENDED WITH OFFICE BLOODSHED

Scene outside NFL building where the mass shooting took place in NYC

People stand near the glass window with a bullet hole, near the scene of a deadly mass shooting in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. July 29, 2025. (Kylie Cooper/Reuters)

The victims were identified as 36-year-old NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was off-duty working security in the building, Wesley LePatner, 43, a married mother of two who was shot in the building’s lobby, real estate firm worker Julia Hyman, 27, and security guard Aland Etienne.

A New York City Police (NYPD) officer stands outside the 345 Park Avenue

A New York City Police officer stands outside the 345 Park Avenue building, a day after the deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan in New York, on July 29, 2025. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

NFL RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER MASS SHOOTING AT LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS IN NYC: 'RESILIENT AND UNITED'

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on Monday, before he killed himself, authorities said.

Shane Tamura in NYC

This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff last week that a league employee was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.