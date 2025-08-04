NFL employee shot in lobby by gunman warned colleagues upstairs before calling 911

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL employee shot in the lobby of a Midtown Manhattan office building last week called his colleagues to warn them about the gunman before calling 911, according to a report.

The NFL worker, who was shot in the back, was one of many in the building who reached out to colleagues with warnings about the active shooter through text or calls, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

His call to 911 was one of 113 made to report the shooting, according to the report. NYPD officers arrived within four minutes of the first call.

Four people were killed and a fifth was wounded inside the building that is the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL, according to authorities.

NYC SHOOTING TIMELINE SHOWS GUNMAN MOVED WITH SPEED IN CROSS-COUNTRY DRIVE THAT ENDED WITH OFFICE BLOODSHED

The victims were identified as 36-year-old NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was off-duty working security in the building, Wesley LePatner, 43, a married mother of two who was shot in the building’s lobby, real estate firm worker Julia Hyman, 27, and security guard Aland Etienne.

NFL RELEASES STATEMENT AFTER MASS SHOOTING AT LEAGUE HEADQUARTERS IN NYC: 'RESILIENT AND UNITED'

Investigators believe Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, was trying to get to the NFL offices after shooting several people in the building’s lobby, then another in a 33rd-floor office on Monday, before he killed himself, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo to staff last week that a league employee was seriously injured in the attack and was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.