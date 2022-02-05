New York off-duty police officer shot in foot, remains in 'stable condition': officials

An off-duty New York Police Department officer was shot in the foot in Harlem on Saturday evening.

The shooting, confirmed by Fox News, took place near West 126th Street and Broadway around 5:30 p.m.

Speaking to Fox News, the NYPD Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed the off-duty officer was shot in the left foot and remains in "stable condition."

2 NEW YORK CITY COPS SHOT, 1 KILLED, IN DEADLY EXCHANGE WITH SUSPECT, POLICE SAY

Law enforcement authorities, according to a report from New York's WNBC, are now searching for "three suspects wanted in connection to the shooting."

The shooting incident marks the seventh police-involved shooting in New York City in the past 36 days. Late last month, two NYPD officers were shot in a Harlem gunfight. That shooting resulted in the death of one officer and left another critically wounded.

The violence comes as crimes, namely shootings and murders, are on the rise in many parts of the country. Several cities – including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis – have reported upticks in murders in 2021.

NYC DA BRAGG DISPUTES CLAIM DEMORALIZING, DEMONIZING POLICE LED TO CRIME SPIKE, NOT GUNS

Earlier this week, President Biden traveled to New York City to meet with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams to discuss ways federal and local law enforcement can collaborate to combat gun crime and further invest in putting more police officers on the beat amid a surge in violent crime in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's trip to the nation's largest city comes after thousands of uniformed police officers from across the nation traveled to Manhattan to pay their respects to fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in January.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz, Rebecca Rosenberg, and Brooke Singman contributed to this article.