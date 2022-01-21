New York City cops shot dead in Harlem, sources say

Two New York City police officers were struck in a shooting in Harlem Friday night, days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly shot another officer in the Bronx, according to authorities.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that two officers had been shot near 119 West 135th Street in the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct but said their conditions were not immediately available. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital.

Multiple police sources told Fox News Digital that both officers and the suspect have died.

NEW YORK CITY 11-MONTH-OLD GIRL SHOT IN FACE, POLICE SAY

The NYPD said it shut down 135th street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevards and urged travelers to avoid the area.

Fabien Levy, the press secretary to Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted that he boss was heading to the hospital.

Video posted to Citizen shows a huge police presence at the scene with yellow tape closing off a section of the road.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

On Tuesday, a juvenile rapper allegedly shot the Bronx officer – and it became apparent later that he was placed on probation for illegal firearms possession just last month. On Wednesday, a gunman’s stray bullet tore through the face of an 11-month-old girl sitting in the backset of her mother’s car, also in the Bronx, according to authorities.

Another city cop had been injured earlier this week, and prior to that, an off-duty officer was shot while sleeping in his car on Jan. 1, according to FOX 5 New York.

The violence comes when violent crimes, namely shootings and murders, are on the rise in many parts of the country. Several cities – Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, to name a few – reported upticks in murders in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story.