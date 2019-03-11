New York man with 600-square-foot apartment gets $38M Con Edison bill: report

Now that's a lot of electricity.

A New York man reportedly received a Con Edison monthly bill of $38 million on Monday for his 600 square foot apartment.

The man identified as Tommy Straub tweeted at Con Edison to fix his "insane" energy bill for his place in Queens.

“Hey @ConEdison: I own a 600 square foot apartment in Astoria, Qns. I do NOT own the entirety of Manhattan Island. THIS IS INSANE. FIX IT,” he tweeted on Monday, with a screenshot of the $37,974,401.35 bill.

PENNSYLVANIA WOMAN STUNNED BY $284 BILLION ELECTRIC BILL

Straub also tweeted a screenshot of the direct messages with Con Edison, saying "This is top-notch service right here."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our customer ops team is looking into it and we’ll definitely work on it and fix it,” a ConEd spokesperson told the New York Daily News, saying that it was most likely a computer error.