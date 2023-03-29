Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rhode Island
Published

New York man who fatally shot mother of fiancée's ex-boyfriend in RI sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms

NY man proposed to his girlfriend on New Year's Eve, the night before the killing

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York man who shot and killed the mother of his fiancée's ex-boyfriend in Rhode Island on New Year's Day in 2020 has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms, prosecutors said.

Jack Doherty, 27, was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court on Tuesday in the death of Cheryl Smith, 54, who was shot four times when she answered the door of her Pawtucket home on Jan. 1, 2020.

Doherty proposed to Shaylyn Moran on New Year's Eve, and the pair developed a plan to kill anyone who answered the door at the home where Moran’s ex-boyfriend lived, prosecutors said.

NEW YORK OFFICIALS CAN ISSUE LICENSES FOR SOME RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AFTER KEY RULING

Doherty went to the home on Moran's instructions, knocked on the door and shot Smith, prosecutors said. The couple was tracked down at a local hotel hours later.

A New York man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for killing his fiancée's ex-boyfriend's mother in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

A New York man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms for killing his fiancée's ex-boyfriend's mother in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. (Fox News)

Moran pleaded guilty in August 2021 to murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doherty was convicted in November by a jury that rejected an insanity defense and found him guilty of murder and gun charges.

"New Year’s Day, for many, typically symbolizes new beginnings and renewed promise for the year ahead," Attorney General Peter Neronha said. "This was not the case for Cheryl Smith when she was senselessly murdered by the defendant."