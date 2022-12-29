New Year's 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Fox News will present 'All-American New Year' special live from Nashville

Fox News Channel will bid farewell to 2022 and ring in 2023 with an All-American New Year special, hosted by FOX & Friends Weekend’s Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn.

The show, which starts Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET, will feature a country music performance by multi-platinum artist Brantley Gilbert and a stand-up comedy set by Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla.

Leading into the special at 9 p.m. ET will be a pre-show special, Countdown to All-American New Year. That show will be hosted by Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno, Failla, and Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins.