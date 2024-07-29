New York judge declines to appoint monitor for NRA, bans former CEO Wayne LaPierre from working with group

A New York judge on Monday decided not to assign an outside monitor to oversee the National Rifle Association (NRA), but banned Wayne LaPierre, the former CEO of the gun rights group, from employment with the organization for ten years.

The split decision from Judge Joel Cohen came on the final day of arguments in the second stage of the civil trial of the NRA brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Cohen said appointing a monitor to oversee the NRA wasn't a correct remedy, saying it would be "time-consuming, disruptive and will impose significant costs on the NRA without corresponding benefits."

SOTOMAYOR FACES BACKLASH FOR GUN RIGHTS VIEWS AFTER BODYGUARDS SHOOT WOULD-BE CARJACKER: ‘INCREDIBLY IRONIC’

He also voiced concerns about potential government intrusion into the gun rights organization.

"Today's developments validate the NRA's reform efforts and commitment to good governance – and recognize the First Amendment stakes of this case," NRA attorney William A. Brewer III said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Based on the record established at trial, the court rejected the NYAG’s request for a monitor."

LaPierre said appointing a monitor to oversee the NRA's finances would be the "equivalent to putting a knife straight through the heart of the organization and twisting it."

"General James will have achieved her objective to fulfill that campaign promise of, in effect, dissolving the NRA for a lack of money and a lack of members," he said.

In a statement, NRA President Bob Barr said the group is committed to improving its "good governance."

NRA DIGS UP HISTORY TO PUSH BACK ON KAMALA HARRIS' CLAIM ON ‘ASSAULT’ BAN

"As the NRA committed to the court, we will continue to pursue improvements to our commitment to good governance," Barr said. "We thank the board for its support and salute our loyal members. Freedom prevails, again."

LaPierre resigned from the organization earlier this year, citing health reasons. James brought a corruption case against the former CEO, who was accused of siphoning millions of dollars from the NRA to fund a lavish lifestyle complete with trips on private jets and other luxury gifts.

Prior to being elected, James vowed to take on the NRA and called the group a "terrorist organization." The NRA has accused James of weaponizing her office to target the group.

In 2020, she brought a lawsuit accusing NRA leadership of violating state and federal laws to divert millions of dollars to their own pockets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A jury ordered LaPierre to repay almost $4.4 million to the organization, while the NRA’s retired finance chief, Wilson "Woody" Phillips, was ordered to pay back $2 million.

Following Monday's ruling, NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Doug Hamlin said the group plans to move "full speed ahead" with its mission.

"We have a mission to fulfill and elections to win up and down the ballot," he said. "This is a major step toward rebuilding the trust of the members, donors, industry, and our staff."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.