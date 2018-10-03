South Carolina prosecutor facing federal charges over misspent funds
Widow of union official led 'high-flying lifestyle' on cash meant to train autoworkers: prosecutor
Puerto Rico turns to DOJ amid escalating post-Maria drug-fueled violence
Just a half hour outside the charming cobblestone streets of Old San Juan are the boxy World War II-era public housing projects that are now home to thousands of Puerto Rican residents stranded after Hurricane Maria slammed ashore. Corruption, crime and neglect have taken a toll on the low-income dwellings and the people who live near them.