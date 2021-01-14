'Impossible' to operate: NYC bar owner slams Cuomo's shifting coronavirus regulations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's flip-flop on coronavirus lockdowns and regulations "make it impossible for us to operate," a New York City bar owner told "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

As part of his annual State of the State address, the Democratic governor raised eyebrows on Monday for denouncing the economic restrictions that his own administration put into place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

MORE NYC RESTAURANTS SUE CUOMO OVER THE STATE’S CONSTANTLY CHANGING DINING REGULATIONS

"We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass," Cuomo said. "The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely."

Erin Bellard, owner of E's Bar restaurant on the Upper West Side, isn't satisfied with the governor's response.

"His plan seems arbitrary and capricious at this point," Bellard told co-host Sandra Smith. "It's one thing to think about getting a rapid test before you go to a sporting event because you get that ticket three weeks in advance, and something completely different to think about getting a test before you meet your friend for a burger at your local pub."

FLORIDA TAKING PRECAUTIONS BUT AVOIDING 'INSANITY' OF CUOMO'S NEW YORK LOCKDOWNS: MARKOWICZ

Cuomo, in his address, also claimed his state is getting "basic fairness" from D.C. as President-elect Joe Biden is less than a week from entering the White House.

"With our new president, a new Senate, and new House members, I believe they will do justice," Cuomo said, adding, "If Washington does tell New York to effectively drop dead once again, I would be shocked."

The restaurant owner said it's made operating business "impossible" not knowing which way the governor is going to swing.

"We've been pretty much closed or severely restricted for over 10 months at this point and the help that we've gotten in the form of EIDL and PPP loans, they're meant to gap a small period of time, so the business takes on debt thinking that in a couple of months we can open to be able to generate our own revenue," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She encouraged Congress to pass the Restaurants Act, a proposed bill that would offer direct aid to establishments like hers affected by the pandemic.