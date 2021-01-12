Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Florida taking precautions but avoiding 'insanity' of Cuomo's New York lockdowns: Markowicz

'Florida is doing it right. New York isn't, and that's really hard for a lifelong New Yorker to say'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Florida taking precautions but avoiding 'insanity' of Cuomo's New York lockdowns: Karol MarkowiczVideo

Florida taking precautions but avoiding 'insanity' of Cuomo's New York lockdowns: Karol Markowicz

Karol Markowicz, New York Post columnist, compares leadership between New York and Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lifelong New Yorker Karol Markowicz slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo on "America's Newsroom" for his coronavirus pandemic "mess" compared to states like Florida.

"We have Gov. Cuomo, who's been told he's been doing a great job throughout this whole process, and he's actually been doing a terrible job," the New York Post columnist said Tuesday.

NY GOV. CUOMO'S TONE SHIFTS AFTER MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS

"I mean, not only have our businesses been destroyed, our vaccination program is all backward," she said. "Florida is just going by age, which is what we should've done all along."

In her Post column, Markowicz writes: "New York authorities have no faith in our people to do the right thing for themselves and their neighbors. Our lives are left hostage to Cuomo's whims."

Florida becoming destination for frustrated New Yorkers Video

However, she points out that Floridians know what to expect from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"The biggest difference is that everything in Florida is open, and indoor dining is open in all the cities, and that they're sort of living semi-normal lives, but everybody's still wearing masks, everybody's social distancing, everybody's frequently washing their hands," she said. "They're taking all the precautions without any of the insanity that we're doing in New York."

Markowicz pointed out that it's not unusual to see a New Yorker wear a mask by themselves on the street even though they shouldn't have to.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We did it because we feel the societal pressure to do that, but in Florida, they just don't do crazy things like that. It makes it easier to take the precautions seriously," she said.

"Florida is doing it right. New York isn't, and that's really hard for a lifelong New Yorker to say," Markowicz concluded. 

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke

2020 Presidential Election