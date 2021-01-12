Florida taking precautions but avoiding 'insanity' of Cuomo's New York lockdowns: Markowicz

Lifelong New Yorker Karol Markowicz slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo on "America's Newsroom" for his coronavirus pandemic "mess" compared to states like Florida.

"We have Gov. Cuomo, who's been told he's been doing a great job throughout this whole process, and he's actually been doing a terrible job," the New York Post columnist said Tuesday.

NY GOV. CUOMO'S TONE SHIFTS AFTER MONTHS OF CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS

"I mean, not only have our businesses been destroyed, our vaccination program is all backward," she said. "Florida is just going by age, which is what we should've done all along."

In her Post column, Markowicz writes: "New York authorities have no faith in our people to do the right thing for themselves and their neighbors. Our lives are left hostage to Cuomo's whims."

However, she points out that Floridians know what to expect from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"The biggest difference is that everything in Florida is open, and indoor dining is open in all the cities, and that they're sort of living semi-normal lives, but everybody's still wearing masks, everybody's social distancing, everybody's frequently washing their hands," she said. "They're taking all the precautions without any of the insanity that we're doing in New York."

Markowicz pointed out that it's not unusual to see a New Yorker wear a mask by themselves on the street even though they shouldn't have to.

"We did it because we feel the societal pressure to do that, but in Florida, they just don't do crazy things like that. It makes it easier to take the precautions seriously," she said.

"Florida is doing it right. New York isn't, and that's really hard for a lifelong New Yorker to say," Markowicz concluded.