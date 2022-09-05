Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City Times Square hit-and-run leaves victim in critical condition

Man struck in Manhattan by a white SUV, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is in critical condition in New York City after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the tourist hotspot of Times Square. 

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Sunday while the victim was crossing West 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, according to Fox5 NY. 

Police told the station that a white SUV heading east struck the man before fleeing the scene. 

NYPD LOOKING FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER WHO KILLED 5-YEAR-OLD BOY IN QUEENS 

The man was struck while crossing this intersection in Manhattan, police told Fox5 NY.

The man was struck while crossing this intersection in Manhattan, police told Fox5 NY. (Google Maps)

The victim later was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

NYC SUCKER PUNCH SUSPECT SAYS HE ‘BLACKED OUT’ DURING THE ATTACK 

The identity of the victim has not been publicly released. 

The driver of the white SUV fled the scene, authorities told Fox5 NY.

The driver of the white SUV fled the scene, authorities told Fox5 NY. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

As of Monday, no suspects have been taken into custody. 

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 