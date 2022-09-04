Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

NYPD looking for hit-and-run driver who killed 5-year-old boy in Queens

NYPD says the hit-and-run that killed a five-year-old boy happened in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
New York City boy, 5, killed by hit-and-run driver, police say Video

New York City boy, 5, killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

The NYPD is looking for a driver who killed a five-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in a Queens neighborhood.

New York City police are searching for a driver who was caught on video in a hit-and-run that ultimately killed a five-year-old boy. 

The hit-and-run happened on Thursday in the East Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, police said. The boy was crossing 100th Street with his parents just before 5:30 p.m. 

  • Queens hit-and-run driver
    Image 1 of 3

    Surveillance footage showing a hit-and-run in Queens. (NYPD)

  • Queens hit-and-run
    Image 2 of 3

    NYPD photos showing the vehicle of a driver accused of committing a hit-and-run. (NYPD)

  • Queens hit-and-run
    Image 3 of 3

    A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck.  (NYPD)

A white 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling northbound on McIntosh Street at that moment, police said. The driver attempted to make a left hand turn onto southbound 100th Street when he struck the boy, police said.

OKLAHOMA MAN SHOOTS AND KILLS BURGLARY SUSPECT WHO ENTERED HIS CONDO

The driver did not remain on the scene and fled southbound on 100th Street. EMS transferred the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals / Elmhurst where succumbed to his injuries. 

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family cover funeral expenses identified the boy as Jonathan Martinez. 

"Jonathan was the sweetest and brightest boy," the page says. "He loved singing and dancing and worshiping the lord. He loved all Spider-Man and car toys." 

NYC police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts and identity of the driver to call 1-800-577-8477.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  