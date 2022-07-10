New York City teen charged with murder in 14-year-old's subway stabbing death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old to death on a subway platform in Harlem this weekend.

The 14-year-old victim was identified on Sunday as Ethan Reyes, the NYPD said.

Police were originally called to the 137 St/City College train station on Saturday afternoon about a crime in progress and found the 14-year-old male on the platform with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The murder suspect, a 15-year-old whose identity has not been released because he is a minor, was bleeding from his back and abdomen when he was taken into custody later on Saturday.

NYC PREGNANT WOMAN ATTACKED WITH WRENCH IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

"We do not believe this was a random act. It is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other and at this time there are no other suspects being sought," NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox said at a press conference.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A knife and broomstick were recovered from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stabbing is the latest high-profile incident to occur on New York City's subway system. Transit crime is up 52.5% so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD data.