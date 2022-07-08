NYC pregnant woman attacked with wrench in broad daylight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in tracking down a suspect seen on camera pummeling a pregnant woman with a metal wrench.

The disturbing incident happened around 5:20 p.m. June 6 in the city’s Bronx borough.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said an "unknown male struck a 26-year-old pregnant female victim in the head multiple times with a metal wrench.

"The victim sustained a severe laceration to the head and was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas in stable condition. The individual fled in a silver BMW."

NYC BODEGA WORKER FREED AFTER BAIL IN MURDER CASE IS LOWERED

Footage released by investigators appears to show the woman retreating from the man in the middle of a street before he pins her against a car and starts attacking her with the wrench.

A witness then tries to separate the two. Following a brief struggle, the suspect, who is wearing a white shirt and dark pants, walks away and appears to throw an object on the ground before entering a car.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A crowd then gathers in the road before the suspect speeds away in the BMW.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Fox News’ Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report.