New York City
Published

NYC pregnant woman attacked with wrench in broad daylight

New York Police Department seeking male suspect following incident in Bronx

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attacked a 26-year-old pregnant woman with a wrench in the Bronx.

New York City Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in tracking down a suspect seen on camera pummeling a pregnant woman with a metal wrench. 

The disturbing incident happened around 5:20 p.m. June 6 in the city’s Bronx borough

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the NYPD said an "unknown male struck a 26-year-old pregnant female victim in the head multiple times with a metal wrench. 

"The victim sustained a severe laceration to the head and was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas in stable condition. The individual fled in a silver BMW." 

The 26-year-old pregnant victim is seen trying to flee from the suspect.

The 26-year-old pregnant victim is seen trying to flee from the suspect. (NYPD)

Footage released by investigators appears to show the woman retreating from the man in the middle of a street before he pins her against a car and starts attacking her with the wrench. 

A crowd gathers around the suspect's vehicle before he fled.

A crowd gathers around the suspect's vehicle before he fled. (NYPD)

A witness then tries to separate the two. Following a brief struggle, the suspect, who is wearing a white shirt and dark pants, walks away and appears to throw an object on the ground before entering a car. 

The vehicle the suspect used to flee, police say.

The vehicle the suspect used to flee, police say. (NYPD)

A crowd then gathers in the road before the suspect speeds away in the BMW

The motive for the attack remains unclear. 

Fox News’ Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report. 