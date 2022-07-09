Expand / Collapse search
NYC subway stabbing: Police say teen, 14, killed in Harlem broad daylight attack

New York City police say that no arrests have been made in the subway stabbing

A 14-year-old in New York City was stabbed to death while on a subway platform in Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

Police were responding to a crime in progress inside the 137 Street/City College train station and found the 14-year-old male on the northbound 1 line train platform with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police were responding to a crime in progress inside the 137 Street/City College train station and found the 14-year-old male on the northbound 1 line train platform with a stab wound to the abdomen. (Peter Gerber)

He was transported to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

