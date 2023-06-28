Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York City suspect put 24-year-old woman in headlock, robbed her: police

The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, put her in a headlock and then stole her phone

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
New York City authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman on Monday after putting her in a headlock on a subway platform.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said the crime took place around 11 a.m. at the Elmhurst Avenue station in Queens on Monday morning.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind and put her in a headlock before grabbing her phone.

Robbery suspect walking out of subway

New York City authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a woman after putting her in a headlock on a subway platform. (New York Police Department)

He promptly fled the station on foot and was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Elmhurst Avenue subway station where robbery took place

The crime took place at around 11 a.m. at the Elmhurst Avenue station in Queens, New York City. (Google Maps)

According to an image released by NYPD, the suspect was wearing light blue jeans and a black t-shirt when the crime took place.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).