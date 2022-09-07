New York City robber pistol whips postal worker, steals more than $100K, blank money orders: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An armed robber pistol-whipped a Bronx postal worker before stealing more than $100,000 and 1,000 blank money orders from a post office, according to local reports.

The robber approached the 56-year-old postal worker around 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday in front of the post office at 1163 Castle Hill Ave and hit her on the back of her head with a gun, FOX 5 New York reported, citing police.

The worker’s husband, who had just parted ways with her after she got to work, heard her screaming and ran back across the street to help her. The gunman told them, "Don’t be stupid," and forced them inside the post office, police said.

The couple handed the robber cash – around $112,000 in all – 10 boxes of blank money orders, and a printer for the money orders before he fled the scene in an older white minivan, police said. The postal worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The NYPD referred all questions to the FBI which, along with the U.S. Postal Police, is investigating this incident since the postal office is a federal building.

"The safety and security of postal employees is a top priority for the United States Postal Inspection Service," U.S. Postal Inspector Kathryn Searles told reporters. "We're trying to locate and apprehend the individual responsible for this crime."