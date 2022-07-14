Florida man pistol-whips, assaults UPS store manager

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man packed more than a punch after a verbal argument with a UPS Store manager turned into a violent assault when he angrily attacked the manager and pistol-whipped him.

Security footage captured the man, dressed in a bright orange shirt and black shorts, as he began to attack the UPS store manager.

"I’m not effing playing with you, dawg," said the customer.

"I’m not playing with you, either," said the manager.

FLORIDA COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER CHILD FOUND UNCONSCIOUS WITH HEAD IN A TOILET

The manager describes how the suspect first lunged towards him and began throwing punches.

The suspect proceeded to repeatedly strike the employee in the face.

"He started hitting me with a handgun a couple of times," said the manager. "Everybody started running in the store."

The Miami store manager tried to calm the suspect down, fearing that he "was gonna get shot," but to no avail. He adds that he was hit in the back of his ear with the gun, as well.

FLORIDA SHERIFF SAYS MAN WILL ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ FACE CHARGES FOR DEFENDING HOME WITH ‘AK-47 STYLE' GUN

Following the assault, the customer walked away, but vowed to return.

"He said, ‘I’m gonna come back and finish what I started,’ and I don’t think he was talking about the return," the manager said to 7 News.

According to the UPS employee, the altercation derived from an Amazon return for a printer that the customer said was damaged.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vivian Menendez called the police after witnessing the incident in the store.

"If you’re gonna come to a store, don’t be aggressive," said Menendez. "There are other ways you can do it. You don’t have to threaten people’s lives. You don’t have to be so aggressive. We can talk things out."

While the store closed for the day and opened the next following the incident, the manager was uncertain of returning to work.

Police are currently investigating the incident.