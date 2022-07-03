Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Crowds of New York City JFK airport travelers 'relocated' amid 'unattended bag' investigation

JFK airport Terminal 4 travelers relocated from departures to arrivals

Danielle Wallace
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Crowds of Fourth of July weekend holiday travelers were stranded outside of New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday amid an investigation into an unattended bag, Fox News Digital has learned. 

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told Fox News Digital by phone that there has not been an evacuation order, but people have been "relocated" from departures to arrivals at Terminal 4 amid an ongoing investigation into an "unattended bag." 

He would not confirm whether a bomb squad has been called in, but videos online showed large crowds of people with their suitcases and other bags outside the terminal. 

LOS ANGELES AIRPORT PARTIALLY CLOSED AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ‘SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE’ 

Another video showed armored vehicles arriving at the scene. The investigation remains active, the spokesman said. 

The spokesman emphasized that resources have been deployed to address any potential threat, but that does not necessarily mean there’s a bomb. 

The official Twitter page for Kennedy Airport acknowledged a "security incident" at Terminal 4, saying arrival and departure levels remain closed to inbound traffic. 


"Please expect traffic delays and allow additional travel time," the account tweeted.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

