Woman trapped in elevator since Friday rescued by New York City firefighters

A woman who said she'd been trapped in an elevator since Friday was rescued late Monday morning by New York City firefighters, an FDNY official told Fox News.

Firefighters responded to the building on East 65th Street in Manhattan at around 10 a.m. and the unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately disclosed.

Photos from the area showed the location to be a townhouse.

Details surrounding the woman’s entrapment weren’t immediately released.