New York City cyclist caught attacking Uber driver in traffic

A crazed New York City cyclist was caught on video Friday jumping on top of a car and smashing the front and back windshields and now police were searching for the man.

A 23-year-old Uber driver was the target in the man’s attack, according to FOX 5 NY. He was stopped in traffic in Manhattan when the suspect used a bike lock to smash the windows, shattering the glass, police said.

LAS VEGAS UBER DRIVER PUMMELED BY PASSENGERS IN ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO

When the driver got out of the vehicle, he was struck in the head with the suspect’s bike lock. The victim managed to escape and was treated at a hospital, according to FOX 5 NY.

The suspect appeared to be a black male with black hair. He fled the scene on a black and green bicycle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the department’s Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).