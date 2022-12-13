Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York City firefighters injured battling massive blaze at NYPD evidence station

FDNY says the fire could last several days as its members work to extinguish the flames

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
FDNY battles massive blaze at NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn Video

FDNY battles massive blaze at NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn

The FDNY on Tuesday responded to a massive fire at an NYPD evidence station in Brooklyn. 

Three New York City firefighters were injured Tuesday morning while battling a 3-alarm fire that broke out at an NYPD warehouse in Brooklyn.

FDNY responded to a call from an NYPD Evidence control and impound warehouse at 700 Columbia St, Brooklyn, at about 10:37 a.m. 

FDNY responds to a 3-alarm fire. 

FDNY responds to a 3-alarm fire.  (FDNY)

Firefighters arrived on scene to see a "large volume of fire," Fire Chief John Hodgens said. The firefighters attempted an interior fire attack but quickly became "overwhelmed" and switched to an exterior attack. A section of the building later collapsed. 

Marine boats were called in to help battle the flames. 

Marine boats were called in to help battle the flames.  (FDNY)

Three marine fireboats were called in to assist with extinguishing the flames. Drones were also deployed to pinpoint the areas of the fire. 

NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE FIRES LEAVES 3 CHILDREN UNDER AGE OF 5 DEAD

Hodgens said three firefighters, three EMS personnel and two civilians have received minor injuries. The fire is expected to last several days until it will be fully extinguished.  

Firefighters responded to the massive blaze in Brooklyn just after 10:30 a.m. 

Firefighters responded to the massive blaze in Brooklyn just after 10:30 a.m.  (FDNY)

Hodgens said the warehouse is an older building with "collapse potential" and many combustibles. Most of the contents inside are believed to have been damaged in the fire. 

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said the warehouse contained biological evidence, motorcycles and other vehicles. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remains unclear at this time.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 