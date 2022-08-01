New York City boxcutter attack caught on video in heart of tourist capital

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A broad daylight boxcutter attack was captured on camera in the heart of New York City’s tourist hub.

The New York Police Department released video on Sunday showing an unidentified Black male — seen wearing a black zip up jacket and gray or white sweatpants — rush up behind a woman at approximately 10 a.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in the bustling tourist destination Times Square.

Taking a wide swipe, the assault suspect slashed a woman wheeling what appears to be a cart for groceries with a boxcutter in what police said was an "unprovoked attack."

NYC WOMAN WHO FILED $10M LAWSUIT AGAINST MAFIA FAMILY OVER SON'S VICIOUS MURDER DIES IN BROOKLYN CAR CRASH

The victim appears to walk away quickly, dragging her cart behind her, before leaving the frame in the brief snippet of surveillance footage released by the police department.

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information on the suspect.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NYPD data showed a 17.3% in felony assaults citywide in June compared to the same month last year. The citywide crime statistics for July have not yet been released as of Monday.