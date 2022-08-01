Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

New York City boxcutter attack caught on video in heart of tourist capital

NYPD says woman slashed in 'unprovoked' daylight Times Square attack

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
NYPD seeking suspect in broad daylight Manhattan boxcutter attack Video

NYPD seeking suspect in broad daylight Manhattan boxcutter attack

NYPD is asking for help identifying the male suspect who attacked a woman with a boxcutter in broad daylight by a Manhattan tourist hub.

A broad daylight boxcutter attack was captured on camera in the heart of New York City’s tourist hub. 

The New York Police Department released video on Sunday showing an unidentified Black male — seen wearing a black zip up jacket and gray or white sweatpants — rush up behind a woman at approximately 10 a.m. in the area of 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in the bustling tourist destination Times Square.  

Taking a wide swipe, the assault suspect slashed a woman wheeling what appears to be a cart for groceries with a boxcutter in what police said was an "unprovoked attack." 

NYC WOMAN WHO FILED $10M LAWSUIT AGAINST MAFIA FAMILY OVER SON'S VICIOUS MURDER DIES IN BROOKLYN CAR CRASH 

NYPD is seeking information on a wanted assault suspect after an "unprovoked" boxcutter attack near Times Square.

NYPD is seeking information on a wanted assault suspect after an "unprovoked" boxcutter attack near Times Square. (NYPD)

The victim appears to walk away quickly, dragging her cart behind her, before leaving the frame in the brief snippet of surveillance footage released by the police department. 

The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information on the suspect. 

NYPD released surveillance video showing a boxcutter attack near Times Square. 

NYPD released surveillance video showing a boxcutter attack near Times Square.  (NYPD)

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

NYPD data showed a 17.3% in felony assaults citywide in June compared to the same month last year. The citywide crime statistics for July have not yet been released as of Monday.  

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 