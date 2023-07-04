Expand / Collapse search
US
New York beachgoers bitten by sharks on Fourth of July weekend

At least two men were bitten on the Fourth of July

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Two people were reportedly attacked by sharks off the coast of New York on the Fourth of July, police say.

Both of the victims were adult men in their 40s, according to WABC.

Quogue Village Police Department officials reportedly responded to a bite incident at around 1:20 p.m. The 47-year-old victim was in chest-deep water at the time of the injury.

According to WABC, the victim suffered severe lacerations on his right knee. While the victim did not see the shark, police are certain the attacker was a "larger marine animal", according to the Daily Voice.

A lemon shark swims

FILE- A shark swims towards a group of divers during a shark dive off of Jupiter, Florida on February 11, 2022.  (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images))

Less than an hour later, a 49-year-old victim was bitten in the hand off the coast of Fire Island Pines, according to News 12 Long Island. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries. 

Scientists believe that the presence of bunker fish and warming ocean temperatures are bringing more sharks to the coast.

"This is our new normal," George Gorman, regional director with New York State Parks, told FOX 5 New York. "We’re going to be monitoring, we’re going to be watching over."

A white shark

A view of a Great White Shark on a white shark research trip with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.  (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Tuesday attacks were not the only shark-related incidents over the holiday weekend. On Monday, a teenager was attacked by a shark while surfing off of Fire Island.

The attack took place at around 5:20 p.m. on Kismet Beach. The 15-year-old victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on his heel and toes.

A Great White Shark off Cape Cod

A Great White Shark swims approximately 50 meters off the coast of the Cape Cod National Sea Shore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022. ((Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images))

Fox News Digital reached out to Quogue Village Police Department and Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau for more information, but has not heard back.

