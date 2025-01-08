New raging inferno engulfs Hollywood's iconic epicenter and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Inferno rages in Hollywood's iconic epicenter.

2. Biden to deliver President Carter's eulogy.

3. Newsom, Trump clash over California fires.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘LOST’ ANGELES – Stone-faced mayor refuses to answer questions about absence as deadly fires spread. Continue reading …

UNEXPECTED DIRECTION – Biden shares 'good news' about his family during briefing on Californians losing everything. Continue reading …

‘WANTED TO SAVE FISH’ – Liberal celebrity turns on Dems as admission before deadly wildfires emerges. Continue reading …

‘AMERICAN UNDERDOG’ – Dennis Quaid unloads on Democrats for setting up firefighters to fail. See video …

SOCIAL CRUCIFIX – Convicted Mommy blogger’s unexpected request to daughter moments before her arrest. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ART OF THE DEAL – America's newest governor looking forward 'to working with' Trump administration. Continue reading …

BRINGING IT BACK – Trump's Remain in Mexico policy could be revived under new House GOP bill. Continue reading …

CLEARING THE AIR – Justice Alito says he spoke with Trump before hush-money filing to high court. Continue reading …

IMMEDIATELY BACKFIRED – Swalwell challenges Trump but the comment quickly comes back to bite him. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'I KNOW HYPOCRISY’ – Comedian who thought of herself as 'pretty liberal' tears into Dem Party. Continue reading …

STEPPING UP – Meta’s decision to axe fact-checking, adopt Musk-like policy is ‘win’ for free speech. Continue reading …

CUTTING FLOOR – Washington Post in turmoil as layoffs, drama plague newsroom. Continue reading …

'VERY GENEROUS' – 'Hillbilly Elegy' star opens up about JD Vance's family as 'View' hosts take jabs. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Five big speeches should mark Trump's second term. Continue reading …

JAMES O'BRIEN – As a Berkeley professor, I see the impact visas and AI have on students. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CELL BLOCK – How liberal women's rights narrative gets flipped for failing to practice what they preach. Continue reading …

'THE GLUE’ – Kate Middleton's role when King Charles, Prince William 'don't see eye to eye.' Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Hollywood highlights, dazzling debuts and federal festivities. Take the quiz here …

NEW ORDEAL – 'Seat squatters' may have met their match after surprising travel encounter. Continue reading …

'IT'S ABOUT TIME' – Doctor reacts to alcohol-cancer warnings. See video …

WATCH

AARON RABINOWITZ – Relief organizations rushing to Los Angeles with aid. See video …

ZACHARY LEVI – Hollywood actor calls out ‘incredibly poor’ California leadership as fires destroy state. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













