Comedian ended her 'Stockholm Syndrome' with the left, says it's become 'party of censorship'

Stand-up comic Whitney Cummings is fed up with the left, accusing them of abandoning their principles and slamming those who are annoyed that she has been calling out liberals in recent public appearances.

In the latest episode of her "Good For You" podcast, Cummings railed against the political left, saying that end of the political spectrum has become hypocritical and censorious in recent years.

"I always thought of myself as a pretty liberal person," Cummings said, "But I don’t think the Left is as liberal as it used to be. It’s like the Left became the party of censorship."

The comedian said she had to start speaking up about the problems on her side of the political aisle.

"It’s just wild to me that we are in a time where, if you are on the left and you don’t criticize your party, how much do you even care about your party? Do you know what I mean? It’s like what’s going on on the left – I had to say, like, I finally just broke," she said.

Cummings continued, characterizing her previous support for the left as her having "Stockholm Syndrome." She added her realization that "if you love your party, you have to be able to criticize it, you know? And I don't really take sides."

The comic then quipped about liberal hypocrisy, saying, "’My body, my choice, but you have to take this vaccine,’ and ‘My body, my choice, pro-choice party, but you don’t have a choice in your candidate.’"

"I’m not an expert on politics, which is why I’ve always said I’m not weighing in on it, but I am an expert on hypocrisy, OK? I was raised by hypocrites, I’ve dated them, and I know hypocrisy when I see it," she added.

Cummings’ statements were motivated by liberal critics who slammed her recent bit on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve special, where she mocked liberal media and the Democratic Party's handling of President Biden and the 2024 election while speaking to show hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.

She even ripped the network hosting her during the broadcast, joking that the 3,000-person crowds that frequent her stand-up shows are the same as the audience size for CNN.

On the podcast, Cummings stressed that she was motivated by calling out obvious hypocrisy, not for the sake of dunking on the left or scoring political points. She added, "So to me, I didn’t think I was being political, you know? I thought I was just like, pointing out hypocrisies across the board."

Responding to the specific complaint that she didn’t go after Trump in her New Year's Eve monologue, she said, "Because that’s hacky to do. Everyone’s done that and to do it on CNN, that’s just like, that’s home court advantage, cheap shot, hack – There’s nothing risky or dangerous about that."